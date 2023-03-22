Human Remains Found Near Mille Lacs Lake

Human Remains Found Near Mille Lacs Lake

Think Stock

MILLE LACS (WJON News) - A person of interest is in custody after highway workers found human remains in a tote along the shores of Mille Lacs Lake Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Mille Lacs Sheriff’s Office, highway workers found the remains at about 1:45 Tuesday afternoon along Twilight Road East of the Grand Casino.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Mille Lacs Tribal Police are involved in the investigation and more details are expected later Wednesday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Come Visit Fairhaven, Minnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports