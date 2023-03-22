Human Remains Found Near Mille Lacs Lake

MILLE LACS (WJON News) - A person of interest is in custody after highway workers found human remains in a tote along the shores of Mille Lacs Lake Tuesday.

According to the Mille Lacs Sheriff’s Office, highway workers found the remains at about 1:45 Tuesday afternoon along Twilight Road East of the Grand Casino.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Mille Lacs Tribal Police are involved in the investigation and more details are expected later Wednesday.

