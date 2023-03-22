Crimestoppers: Gun Pulled on Vehicle in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police are reporting a stolen bike. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says it is a black and green 16 Triathlon Bike. Mages says the victim believes the bike was stolen in November. She says she is not sure why this is being reported now and not earlier.

The St. Cloud Police Department are looking for suspect involved in a traffic incident. A victim is reporting they were followed by a gray SUV with a broken passenger window and the other windows had dark tint. This incident took place on the 700 block of 9th Avenue South. Mages says when the victim's vehicle stopped the person got out of the suspect vehicle and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the victim's vehicle. No shots were fired. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male 5'9 weighing 200 to 250 pounds wearing a baseball cap, with a gray shirt and jean shorts.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.