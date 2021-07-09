Does Killian Boulevard Need Another Stop Light?

The city of St. Cloud is examining traffic flow along Killian Boulevard in southeast St. Cloud near Clemens Gardens. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON today for a radio town hall meeting. He says the city has received requests from individuals living in the neighborhood to add a stop light or stop sign at that location to slow down traffic. He says they have also received calls from residents in the neighborhood saying they shouldn't add a stop light or stop sign. A suggestion from a WJON listener asked for a speed bump. Kleis says speed bumps aren't an option on city streets.

Mayor Kleis also discussed the continued progress of the renovation of the old Tech High School building as it's being converted to the new St. Cloud City Hall. He says the framing is done, the west wing has been torn down and cleaned up and that has revealed a great view of the St. Cloud Library. He says the work crew discovered usable hard wood underneath the carpet in the old media center room that used to be a gym. Kleis says they plan on staining that wood and using that room as the new council chambers. Mayor Kleis says the renovation project is on schedule and budget and the expectation is to move from the old city hall to the new one in December.

Allegiant Airlines announced Thursday that the Destin, Florida flights have been discontinued for the summer siting worker shortage issues. Kleis says this is not a local problem but a national problem. He says Allegiant and St. Cloud Regional Airport still has a good relationship and the Mesa, Arizona and Punta Gorda, Florida flights are expected to still happen next winter.

If you'd like to listen to the full conversation with Mayor Kleis please do so below.