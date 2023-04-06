DNR Says Minnesota Moose Population is Stable

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Results of a 2023 aerial population survey shows Minnesota's moose numbers are relatively stable.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimates this year's population at 3,290 animals compared to an estimated 4,700 in 2022.

The DNR says that although the estimate is down, it reflects the population stability observed in previous years.

Minnesota had approximately 8,000 moose in 2009, but the population numbers appear to have stabilized at about 3,700 in recent years.

The DNR says stabilized doesn't mean the population is constant, but relatively small on average and random, with some years showing an increase and others a decrease.

The aerial survey also includes challenges like moose avoidance of aircraft and challenging weather conditions. Those can make it difficult to make accurate population statements.

