Sartell Teacher Named Finalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

(Photo: Sartell-St. Stephen School District)

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell-St. Stephen high school teacher has been selected as one of 11 finalists chosen for the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Joe Schulte is a technology education teacher at the school and the only local teacher to make the cut.

An independent panel of 21 community members narrowed the candidates from a group of 44 semifinalists. In total 132 teachers were nominated for this year's award.

The 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year finalists (listed alphabetically, with school, district, subject and grade[s] taught) are:

  • Fatuma Ali, Hopkins High School, Hopkins Public Schools, English, 10th-12th
  • Michael Houston, Harding High School, Saint Paul Public Schools, mathematics, 9th-12th
  • Molly Megan Keenan, Harding High School, Saint Paul Public Schools, social studies/history, 9th-12th
  • Bee Lee, Emmet D. Williams Elementary, Roseville Area Public Schools, visual arts, K-6th
  • Josh Mann, St. Michael-Albertville High School, St. Michael-Albertville School District, social studies, 9th-12th
  • Giovanna Valeria Margalli, Cornelia Elementary School, Edina Public Schools, elementary education, 4th
  • Sorcha Nix, Open World Learning Community, Saint Paul Public Schools, science, 8th-9th
  • John Peter, Pelican Rapids High School, Pelican Rapids Public Schools, English as a second language, 7th-12th 
  • Fathimath Eliza Rasheed, Global Arts Plus-Upper Campus, Saint Paul Public Schools, theatre, 5th-8th
  • Joe Schulte, Sartell High School, Sartell-St. Stephen School District 748, technology education, 9th-12th
  • Allyson Wolff, Eisenhower Elementary School, Hopkins Public Schools, Spanish Immersion, 1st

The panel will interview each of the remaining finalists and cast their vote for Teacher of the Year on May 6th.

The 2023 Teacher of the Year winner will be announced at a banquet on May 7th.

(Photo: Education Minnesota)
