Five Minnesotans Make Forbes List Of Richest People

UNDATED (WJON News) - Five Minnesotans have made the Forbes Magazine list of the richest people in the world.

Glen Taylor, the owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx, and Loons, ranks as the state’s richest man with a net worth of $2.7 billion. He ranks as the 1,104th richest person in the world.

Other Minnesotans making the list:

Broadcaster Stanley Hubbard - $1.6 billion

- $1.6 billion Jeffrey Michael from Corvel Corporation - $1.2 billion

from Corvel Corporation - $1.2 billion Cargill’s John and Martha MacMillan, each with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

Due to rising interest rates and a falling stock market, especially in the tech sector, Tesla owner Elon Musk fell from last year’s number one spot to number 2. Frenchman Bernard Arnault, owner of the luxury goods company LVMH tops the list. The 74-year-old boasts a net worth of $211 billion.

Seven of the top ten richest people in the world are American citizens. To read the complete report, click here.

