Boys and Girls Club Expanding Programming Into Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Plans to bring a community outpost to Waite Park are finally becoming reality.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota, in partnership with the Waite Park Community Collaborative and the St. Cloud Area School District, will be expanding their programming to serve the youth in Waite Park.

Get our free mobile app

Brady DeGagne is the Director of Programming for the clubs. He says they will begin programming in the park outside Discovery Community School in June.

We're planning to do some outdoor programming in the morning on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. These programs are designed to engage with our youth through sports, art and STEM activities.

DeGagne says the summer program will be used as a jumpstart to more youth programming this fall.

Boys and Girls Club President Mary Swingle says in addition to their KIDSTOP program for grades K-6, they plan to launch programming for youth in grades 7-12 at Discovery Community School beginning in September.

There are thousands of kids in the Waite Park area and to be able to bring the programming we provide every day in the Boys and Girls Club to the area, we are just super excited about that.

Swingle says the ultimate goal is to eventually build or purchase a facility to serve youth, seniors and the greater Waite Park community.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says the plan for this building is not to be a traditional COP House with officers stationed in a troubled neighborhood, but rather a place designed to enhance community engagement.

READ RELATED ARTICLES