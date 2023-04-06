ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Hundreds of students were in St. Cloud Thursday to meet with dozens of employers at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College Job Fair.

The event, sponsored by the Career Center at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, featured more than 200 employers looking to hire from every major at the college.

Lisa Mohr is the Career Center Coordinator for SCTCC. She says employers use the fair to connect with current and future employees.

A lot of employers are seeing people switching jobs, so it's hard to fill positions right now. That's the reason for our strong turnout today.

Mohr stressed that while there were employers interested in each program of study at the college, the event was open to anyone looking for work.

The employers at the event all spoke about the challenges of finding employees in a tight labor market. In addition to the basics of the job, many mentioned the fringe benefits like a friendly staff and growth opportunities.

Potential employees at the event had the opportunity to apply for jobs on the spot, find internship opportunities, and gain more information on the employer for future jobs.

