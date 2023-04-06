Schmitt: Turkey Hunting Is Gaining in Popularity in Minnesota

The first turkey hunting opportunity of the year will start Wednesday April 12. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the turkey population in Central Minnesota continues to grow and the opportunities to have a successful turkey hunt should be there. Schmitt feels the turkey numbers are not only good in Central Minnesota but are also good throughout the state. He says turkey numbers growing is one of the greater success stories in Minnesota. Schmitt explains turkey numbers in Central Minnesota in the 1980s were scarce but that has changed quite a bit since then.

The weather conditions will make it challenging because there will be snow in the woods no matter how much melts within the next week. Schmitt says the turkeys right now are in big bunches but he expects them to break up a bit. He says last year's hunt got off to a slow start due to cold and rainy conditions and this year could also start slow due to the snow pack. Schmitt says if hunters do find turkeys still in bunches that could be good news for them.

In Minnesota the turkey hunt is broken down to 6 seasons starting on April 12. The breakdown is below.

Season Dates Youth season April 12-May 31 Archery season April 12-May 31 A April 12-18 B April 19-25 C April 26-May 2 D May 3-9 E May 10-16 F May 17-31

Ice fishing could still be had in Minnesota according to Schmitt but many people have moved on from the ice fishing season and are awaiting open water. Schmitt speculates that southern Minnesota could see open water on some lakes as early as next week while Central Minnesota lakes could see ice out about a week later than normal at the end of April.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.