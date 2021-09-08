DNR Confirms New State Record Northern Pike, Tie for Muskie

Minnesota DNR

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources certified the state catch-and-release record northern pike, a 46 1/4 inch fish caught June 19 on Basswood Lake by 15-year-old Brecken Kobylecky from Geneva, Illinois.

The previous record was a 45 1/4 inch northern pike caught on the Rainy River in 2018.

The record pike was the biggest fish Kobylecky had ever caught. He was fishing with an Ely-based fishing guide and with about 10 minutes left of their final day fishing, they were trolling for pike.

Minnesota DNR

The DNR also certified a 57 1/4 inch muskie caught July 23 on Lake Vermilion by Todd Kirby of Hudson, Wisconsin that tied a 2019 muskie also caught on Lake Vermilion.

Get our free mobile app

With two Vermilion Lake muskies now tied for the state record, this well-known water body continues to prove itself as a top muskie fishing destination. Kirby had fished the lake a handful of times and was familiar with small pockets that muskie seem to inhabit.

 

 

These Companies Are Now Hiring In St. Cloud

 

Autocross Returns to St. Cloud, Circuit Coming in 2022

Filed Under: minnesota department of natural resources
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top