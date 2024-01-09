Minnesota DNR Offering First Free Park Day of 2024

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The first of four Free Park Days in 2024 takes place on Monday, January 15th.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas. It does not cover any other amenities or user fees like rentals, camping, or special tours.

The DNR says there are many winter park activities despite the lack of snow, like bird watching, winter hiking, nature photography, and campfires. If sufficient snow arrives by Monday, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing may be available in certain parks.

The DNR says to be prepared by bringing water and snacks, be flexible in case your first choice is too busy, and recreate responsibly by taking out what you took in with you.

There is one Free Park Day for each season. The next free days are in April, June, and November.

