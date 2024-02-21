Minnesota DNR Classifies 13 Invasive Species as Prohibited
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has classified 13 high-risk invasive aquatic plants, fish, and invertebrates as prohibited species.
The DNR classifies invasive species as prohibited to prevent their introduction and spread in Minnesota.
The species declared prohibited are...
Jumping Worms which have a negative impact on plants and soils
Non-native Common Reed which crowds out native plant and animal species
Mitten Crabs, Nile Perch, Snakehead fish, and Walking Catfish
Yellow Floating Heart (aquatic plant) Tench (fish) Golden Mussel and Marbled Crayfish
Golden Clams which can block water intakes
Tubenose Gobies (fish)
Eastern Mosquitofish (fish)
The DNR classification changes are part of the ongoing work to assess the risk of non-native species and protect the environment, economy, and natural resources.
