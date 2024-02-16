Forest Health Report Gives Glimpse of Minnesota Forest Conditions

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A newly released report by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers a look into the condition of forests in the state.

The 2023 Forest Health Annual Report monitors pests, disease outbreaks and tracks trends to help public land managers and private woodland owners understand overall forest conditions and management techniques.

The data was collected on 17.3-million acres of woodlands through aerial surveys.

Among the findings...

-- Spruce budworm damage on 664,800 acres of fir and spruce forests

-- One million acres of damage to tamarack from the eastern larch beetle

-- Eight new counties with emerald ash borer including Benton, Mille Lacs and Morrison counties

-- Declining oaks primarily caused by older age and consecutive years of drought.

Minnesotans can help keep trees and forests healthy through proper yard tree care.

