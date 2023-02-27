Did You Know That Bena Minnesota Is The Home of This Big-Mouthed National Landmark?

THAT'S ONE BIG FISH

I can't believe after visiting this area since I was in college that I've never been to The Big Fish Supper Club in Bena, Minnesota.

Almost every year since I was in college, my family has planned a summer family trip to the Northland Lodge on Lake Winnie (or Lake Winnibigoshish, if you want to be exact.)

I never drive by Bena, but after checking this out, I realized that it's just a 16-minute drive from The Northland Lodge to The Big Fish Supper Club; and now I have to go.

IN THE MOVIES

According to RoadsideAmerica.com, The Big Fish Supper Club had its Hollywood debut in the 1983 film "National Lampoon's Vacation," based on the silly yet all-American places we all love to travel to.

I feel like they should bring back their idea from the 1950s. Back then, the Big Fish in front of the Big Fish Supper Club, was actually a drive-in restaurant. The fish was built in 1957 or 1958, (people aren't sure,) and was called 'The Big Fish', or 'The Big Muskie Drive-in'. Wayne Campula, who owned the restaurant and bar next door at the time, thought a big Muskie would be a great way to bring in a younger crowd.

PRESERVATION OF A NATIONAL LANDMARK

In 2009, a preservation group announced that The Big Fish was one of 'Minnesota's 10 Most Endangered Historic Places." A banker in Minneapolis put the money up to restore the fish, and now everyone can enjoy it once again. Heads up, it's my understanding that you can no longer go inside to eat, but you can enjoy food at the actual Big Fish Supper Club next door. Let's all go to Bena!

