Long Standing Lake Mille Lacs Area Cafe Has Closed Its Doors For Good

For those that frequent the shores of Lake Mille Lacs, you probably have a breakfast or lunch spot that you go to. One of those cherished small-town cafes has closed its doors for good. I'm sad to say that the Country Corner Cafe closed for good on Sunday.

TO OUR Country Corner Cafe FAMILY AND FRIENDS

IT IS WITH GREAT SADNESS AND MANY WONDERFUL MEMORIES WE WILL BE CLOSING OUR DOORS FOR THE LAST TIME ON FEBRUARY 26TH.

WE THANK YOU FOR YOUR FRIENDSHIP, YOUR HELP WHENEVER NEEDED, AND YOUR BUSINESS THROUGHOUT THE UPS AND DOWNS OF OUR 20+ YEARS HERE AT THE CAFE.

WITH THANKS AND APPRECIATION, PAUL & MERRYLEE

Reaction to the news was as expected with many saying they were sad to see the only place in Isle that serves breakfast closing.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM loading...

It's unclear what will happen with the business and/or building.

One would think that if the business lasted 20+ years, there would be a demand for that type of business, but maybe it was tough to staff it since the pandemic.

Either way, it's sad to see a long-standing business close it's doors, seemingly with so much local and community support when the announcement was made.

The Country Corner Cafe was one of those places where you could pull in and get a good meal for a fair price and no one ever seemed to leave hungry. And now sadly that's no longer an option in Isle for those passing through and for those who live there.

175 Years of Benton County History