Long Standing Lake Mille Lacs Area Cafe Has Closed Its Doors For Good

Long Standing Lake Mille Lacs Area Cafe Has Closed Its Doors For Good

Image Credit: Google Maps

For those that frequent the shores of Lake Mille Lacs, you probably have a breakfast or lunch spot that you go to. One of those cherished small-town cafes has closed its doors for good. I'm sad to say that the Country Corner Cafe closed for good on Sunday.

TO OUR Country Corner Cafe FAMILY AND FRIENDS
IT IS WITH GREAT SADNESS AND MANY WONDERFUL
MEMORIES WE WILL BE CLOSING OUR DOORS FOR THE
LAST TIME ON FEBRUARY 26TH.
WE THANK YOU FOR YOUR
FRIENDSHIP, YOUR HELP WHENEVER NEEDED, AND YOUR
BUSINESS THROUGHOUT THE UPS AND DOWNS OF OUR 20+
YEARS HERE AT THE CAFE.
WITH THANKS AND APPRECIATION,
PAUL & MERRYLEE
Reaction to the news was as expected with many saying they were sad to see the only place in Isle that serves breakfast closing.
Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM
loading...

It's unclear what will happen with the business and/or building.

One would think that if the business lasted 20+ years, there would be a demand for that type of business, but maybe it was tough to staff it since the pandemic.

Either way, it's sad to see a long-standing business close it's doors, seemingly with so much local and community support when the announcement was made.

The Country Corner Cafe was one of those places where you could pull in and get a good meal for a fair price and no one ever seemed to leave hungry. And now sadly that's no longer an option in Isle for those passing through and for those who live there.

175 Years of Benton County History

 

States with the most registered hunters

Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Business Closings 2023, Central Minnesota, Lake Mille Lacs, minnesota
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports