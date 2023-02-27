ROCORI School Board to Approve Contract for New Superintendent

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The ROCORI School board is expected to approve the contract of their new superintendent.

During Monday's meeting, the board will look to approve a three-year contract with Kevin Enerson. His starting salary will be $156,000 for the first year, and increase each year.

Get our free mobile app

If approved, Enerson's first day at ROCORI will be July 1st. He's currently the superintendent in Pipestone.

In other school news, the board will consider approving a revised calendar.

Due to the amount of school closures and e-learning days that have been used this year, it's being recommended that March 9th will be added as a school day for students and March 10th as a Staff Professional Development day.

The district can use up to 5 flexible learning days due to weather.

Monday's meeting is at 6:30 p.m.

READ RELATED ARTICLES