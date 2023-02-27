Weather Announcements for Monday, February, 27th, 2023

Weather Announcements for Monday, February, 27th, 2023

Thinkstock

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, February 27th, 2023.

SCHOOLS (2 hours late):
-- Brainerd Public Schools.  No morning Fun and Friends and no morning Early Childhood classes.

Get our free mobile app

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Rockville, Minnesota...in Pictures

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports