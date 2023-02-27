Gas, Diesel Prices Declined Again Last Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The average price for gasoline has resumed its decline after a pause last week as oil and wholesale gasoline prices fell on worries about inflation figures.

The national average price of gas has fallen 4.3 cents per gallon and is now averaging $3.33.

In Minnesota, the average price fell 5.7 cents and is averaging $3.23.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.7 cents and stands at $4.38 per gallon.

For the weeks ahead, Gas Buddy says tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be offset at least partially by inflationary data.

