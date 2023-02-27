Bluey Stage Show Coming To Minneapolis

Bluey Heeler and her family are coming to Minneapolis in September for "Bluey's Big Play," a stage show based on the extremely popular Disney+ cartoon "Bluey."

The show will be at the State Theatre in Minneapolis on September 2nd and 3rd, 2023.

For those who aren't familiar, "Bluey" is a cartoon about a young dog and her family: mom Chili, dad Bandit and of course her younger sister, Bingo. The show follows the family's adventures like going for take-out, learning to ride a bike or going to school.

From the Bluey's Big Play website:

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life.

The show is designed to be enjoyed by kids of all ages and is slated to last about 50 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster starting at $33.75+fees, with pit seats closer to the stage priced at $97+fees. There are two shows scheduled for each day, a matinee at 3 p.m. and an evening show at 6.