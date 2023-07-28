Delicious News! Lively New Restaurant is Coming to Downtown St Cloud.

Downtown St. Cloud is such a fun, cute area. Nice and walkable, with a fun and vibrant feel. Especially at dusk on a weekend when the glow of the lights above the streets come on and the hum of the people on the outdoor patios goes up a notch.

But we still need to fill some of these vacant buildings. Each time a new business moves in, it helps to rebuild downtown. And now there is a new fun and delicious option coming to downtown.

Bring Me The News has reported that Mayra Gasca, a local resident, and has taken over the 3 story Searles on Fifth Building. And that Council Member Carol Lewis said, "This is really exciting to bring Mexican food downtown St. Cloud."

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

We originally reported on this back in May when the building was sold. But now there are new details as the owner Mayra Gasca told the St. Cloud City Council this week that the new restaurant will be a lively Mexican Restaurant that will serve Mexican and Dominican Cuisine. Gaska also told the city council that the restaurant will focus on nachos, street tacos, chimichangas and other casual dishes alongside a vast drinks menu.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

This building is a three story building. However, there are no more details at this time about how all those levels will be used.

For now, get ready to head downtown to try some new incredible Mexican food in a fun space, at a restaurant that sounds like it will bring an electrifying feel downtown!

