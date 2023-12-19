Downtown St. Cloud Will Be “Crawling” With Christmas Fun Friday Night

We are in the final stretch heading straight for Christmas. Some people are planning their travel or getting ready to play host. Many people are trying to figure out what they're going to be cooking.

And of course, you might still have some gifts to buy, and then you’ve got to wrap them unless you’re like me and the gift bag is your wrapping paper of choice.

All of this combined with the complications that family and friends can present this time of year, it’s not hard to find yourself stressed out. Maybe what you need before the final push is a night of fun.

Downtown St. Cloud is just the place for you on Friday Night for the “Night Market and Cocoa Crawl”. 17 downtown businesses will be participating in this event.

I mentioned earlier wrapping presents could still be on your to do list, bring them with you, Apiary Coworking will be wrapping gifts.

There will be several options for Cocoa, it’s in the name of the event for a reason you know. But, if you’re looking for something a little stronger than cocoa, you’ll be able to find a variety of “holiday” beverages that are likely to hit the spot.

And if you’re still looking for a gift or two, you might be able to find that as well while you’re in downtown St. Cloud on Friday.

The event will be going on between 5 and 8 on Friday evening. As of Tuesday morning, the weather looks mild for Friday night, cloudy skies and a low of 34 or so.

This weekend is the final push into the Holiday, here’s an opportunity to enjoy a few hours of holiday cheer before that push begins.