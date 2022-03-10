Daylight Saving Time Returns Sunday

UNDATED -- Some call it the unofficial start to spring...Daylight Saving Time.

It's the time of year when we "spring ahead" one hour. So, when you go to bed Saturday night, set your clock ahead by that hour. We officially return to Daylight Saving Time at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

We are then scheduled to return to Central Standard Time at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 6th.

A bipartisan bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent and keep us from having to turn our clocks back in November stalled in Congress last year.

According to Florida Senator Marco Rubio's office, the "Sunshine Protection Act" would reduce car crashes, reduce the risk for seasonal depression, reduce childhood obesity and reduce energy usage.

It would not change the time zones or force Arizona and Hawaii to adopt it because they don't currently practice it.

Several states have passed similar legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but according to Rubio's Office, it requires federal legislation to enact it.

