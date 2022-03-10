Spring Fling: The Top 10 Cities for Romance in Minnesota

The team at HomeSnacks.net has used real, old-fashioned science to determine which cities in Minnesota are the best for finding the love of your life. Any guess where St. Cloud finished?

The last year and a half have been tough on dating. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing have really put a hold on things. In addition to that, most dating destinations were closed to in-person gatherings for a while -- places like bars, restaurants, and coffee shops. Now, as we emerge from the pandemic, the dating game is back on.

They looked at population density (higher is better), number of single people, number of people without kids, number of places to meet (coffee shops, restaurants, bars, etc.).

It turns out that they learned some other things about us Minnesotans; we lead the nation in the number of people married and are third from the bottom on remarrying if we do get divorced.

The 10 Best Cities For Dating In Minnesota

Minneapolis Mankato Duluth Winona Roseville Burnsville Rochester Austin Moorhead Bloomington

The worst Minnesota cities for finding a date: Rosemount (#46), Blaine (#47), Andover (#48), Cottage Grove (#49), Ramsey (#50).

So how did St. Cloud do? Not too well. Saint Cloud came in at #40 in the 50-city study. You can see the full list HERE.

How has the coronavirus affected the dating scene? When you look at some of the criteria used to determine dating-friendly cities -- things like the number of restaurants, bars, and coffee shops; they've all been hit hard by COVID-19. Stay-at-home orders, mask mandates, and social distancing has had to have taken a huge toll on the dating scene.

