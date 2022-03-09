Teen Dies, Four Others Hurt in St. Cloud Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A teenager was killed and four other people were hurt in a south St. Cloud crash Tuesday night.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of County Road 74.

St. Cloud Police say a car driven by a 17-year-old along with a 16-year-old passenger, both of St. Cloud, was southbound on County Road 74. Meanwhile, a second vehicle carrying three people from St. Cloud was northbound when the two vehicles collided.

Emergency personnel were called in to treat multiple injuries and one person had to be extricated.

The police say the 16-year-old passenger in the first car was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old driver was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three occupants in the second car, including the 18-year-old driver, a 19-year-old passenger, and a 20-year-old passenger were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the Minnesota State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

