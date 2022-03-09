SCSU Baseball Update: March 9th, 2022

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Tuesday March 8th)

RUSS MATT CENTRAL FLORIDA TOURNAMENT

(Winter Haven, Florida)

SCSU HUSKIES 4 WEST VA WESLEYAN 1

The Huskies put up two runs in the first and two more in the fourth to earn their win in this rain shorten game in sunny Florida! The Huskies 6’3” lefty Ryan Duffy started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskies offense collected seven hits, led by Tyler Schiller a sophomore from Hutchinson High School went 1-for-2 with a triple for an RBI and he scored a run. Sam Riola a junior from Blaine High School went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. John Nett a sophomore from Kimberly High School in Wisconsin went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Drew Bulson a junior from St. Cloud Tech went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Tate Wallat a sophomore from Todd Beamer High School of Washington went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Paul Steffenson a senior fro Kenai Central High School in Alaska earned a walk. Ethan Navratil a freshman from Albany High School earned a walk.

The Bob Cats starting pitcher was Hunter Eplin, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Bob Cats offense was led by Sam Ingram he went 1-for-3, Devin Johnson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Cole Shearer earned a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 12 ASHLAND 2

(Wednesday March 9, 2022) (Davenport, Florida)

The Huskies collected fourteen hits including one home run and four doubles to give their starting pitcher a great deal of support. Riley Ahern 6’4” righty started, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, gave up two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tommy Thompson 6’0 righty threw the final inning in relief to seal the win.

The Huskies offense was led by John Nett, the Huskies center fielder went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBI’s and he earned two walks. Ethan Navratil the Huskies first baseman went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tate Wallat the Huskies third baseman went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Paul Steffensen the Huskies right fielder went 2-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith the Huskies shortstop went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Schiller the Huskies DH went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, scored a run and he had a stolen base. Sam Riola the Huskies second baseman went 1-for-4, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mason Primus the Huskies first baseman went 1-for-1 for an RBI. Drew Bulson the Huskies catcher went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Parker Savard the Huskies third baseman went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Mitch Gumbko the Huskies left fielder, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Eagles Perry Bewley took the loss in relief of three innings. The Eagles were led on offense by Austin Eifrid, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Micah Allen went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Devin Hukil went 2-for-3