Dallas Keuchel threw six shutout innings and Colby Rasmus and Carlos Gomez homered to lead the Houston Astros over the New York Yankees, 3-0, in the American League Wild Card game in the Bronx on Tuesday night.

With the victory — the franchise’s first postseason win since 2005 — Houston advanced to the A.L. Divisional Series, where they’ll face the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

Rasmus took Yankees’ starter Masahiro Tanaka deep in the second inning to give the Astros a 1-0 lead, and Gomez added a solo shot in the fourth.

Houston tacked on another run on Jose Altuve’s RBI single off Dellin Betances in the seventh inning.

Pitching on three days' rest, Keuchel yielded just three singles over six scoreless innings, with seven strikeouts and one walk. He didn’t allow a run in 22 innings pitched against Yankees this year.

Relievers Tony Sipp, Will Harris and Luke Gregerson each threw a scoreless inning to finish the shutout and end the Yankees’ season.