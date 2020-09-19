Cubs Shut Out Twins in Series Opener

The Minnesota Twins needed a win to secure their place in the playoffs but came up short against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

The Cubs scored the only run of the game in the opening inning. It was a defensive battler with neither team tallying more than three hits.

Even though the Twins struggled to get their offense going, Rich Hill had a solid outing He pitched five strikeouts and allowed three hits and one run in the first seven innings. Caleb Thielbar closed out the game with one strikeout and no hits or runs in the final inning.

The Twins fall to 31-22 and still can clinch with one win. They will look to come out on top against Chicago in game two on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.