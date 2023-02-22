The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting many stolen vehicles in the past week. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. This includes the following:

Car Thefts:

On the 100 block of Park Avenue South where a tan Subaru Outback with silver rims was taken.

On the 1300 block of 16th Avenue South a 2014 silver Impala was taken. The vehicle was driven to 11th Street South and 13th Avenue South where it was located in the middle of the roadway on fire and was unoccupied.

On the 700 block of 14th Street South a 2013 white Kia Forte was stolen.

On the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast a Uhaul truck with an Arizona license plate was stolen from a parking lot. The vehicle had rhinoceros graphics on the side.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a theft from vehicle on the 4200 of Division Street West where items were taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Burglaries:

St. Cloud Police are reporting a burglary on the 3900 block of 2nd Street South where a business had its windows shattered and clothing taken from the store. Mages says the suspect was an individual wearing a white puffy coat with a black hoodie.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on 400 block of 37th Avenue North where items were stolen from a storage unit.

Robberies:

Alicia Mages is also reporting a couple of robberies from St. Cloud. She says on February 20th at 6:23 p.m. on the 1000 block of 6th Avenue South a juvenile female was threatened and assaulted by 4 to 5 black female suspects. The suspects took a bag of food and an EBT card from the victim.

The 2nd robbery was reported on the 2000 block of 15th Street North on February 21st at about 7:30 p.m. Mages says the victim was walking in the area when an unknown black male wearing all black came up behind him and struck him in the head with an unknown object. The suspect then kicked the victim and pointed a gun at him and stole the victim's phone.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.