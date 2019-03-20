Colorado Edges Wild 3-1

The Minnesota Wild missed an opportunity to retake the 2nd wildcard spot in the Western Conference after falling at home to Colorado 3-1 Tuesday night. Zach Parise scored the lone Minnesota goal on a power play in the 2nd period and Devan Dubnyk had 35 saves. Shots were even at 37 apiece.

The Wild are 34-31-9 and with 77 points are 1 point back of Arizona. Minnesota has 8 games remaining while Arizona has 9 left. Minnesota plays at Washington Friday night at 6:00, pregame on WJON at 5:45.