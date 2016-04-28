Cleveland Spoils Berrios Debut

Cleveland beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 Wednesday night at Target Field after a 45 minute rain delay. The Twins fall to 7-15 with the loss.

Jose Berrios made his much anticipated Major League debut on the mound for Minnesota with mixed results. On the plus side, Berrios' breaking ball showed sharp movement and his fastball topped out at 96 miles per hour. However, he often fell behind in counts and struggled at times to finish off hitters.

Berrios exited the game in the fifth inning, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five Cleveland hitters.

The Twins will host the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.