Cleveland Completes Series Sweep Of Twins Sunday
The Cleveland Indians beat the Twins 5-2 Sunday afternoon at Target Field. The win gave Cleveland a four game sweep and a two-game lead over Minnesota in the American League Central.
Kyle Gibson took the loss despite registering a quality start, lasting six innings while allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks. Eddie Rosario paced the offense with a pair of hits.
The Twins are off on Monday before beginning a series with the White Sox Tuesday night at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 on AM 1240 WJON.