Clearwater Man Hurt in Crash Near Redwood Falls
REDWOOD FALLS - A Clearwater man was hurt in a crash in south-central Minnesota Wednesday morning.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Highway 71 just east of Redwood Falls.
A pickup driven by 51-year-old Bruce Nemitz of Clearwater was going west while a Jeep driven by 37-year-old Albert Nyamache of Burnseville was going east when they collided.
The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice-covered.
Both men were taken to the hospital in Redwood Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.