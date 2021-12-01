Ice Castles Returning to Minnesota Community This Winter

NEW BRIGHTON -- After taking last year off, the Ice Castles are returning to Minnesota. This year's winter playground will be in New Brighton.

Ice Castles Founder Brent Christensen says every castle they create is a little different, but you can expect to see a lot of your favorite features.

Tunnels that you walk through, caves to explore, slides, a fountain in the middle of the castle.

Christensen says they'll also have slides, archways, and arctic alcoves. He says they are also always trying new things with each experience.

There's a wooded area outside the castle where we're going to have some programmed lights that will light up the trees, which will be nice, it's like a light grove.

The Ice Castles took over the property already in October so they could start preparing the site. They'll start making ice just as soon as it consistently stays cold.

The Ice Castles are scheduled to open in early January and run until early March.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $11 for kids Mondays through Thursdays and $22 for adults and $16 for kids Fridays through Sundays.

There are a total of five Ice Castles around the country this winter including in Utah, Wisconsin, New York, and New Hampshire.

