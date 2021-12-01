Holidazzle Returns to Minneapolis this Christmas Season

MINNEAPOLIS -- Holidazzle will return to Minneapolis later this month.

The Christmas festival will be held Friday through Sunday, December 17th through the 19th.

Friday 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dusty Hoskovec Photography via Holidazzle.com

Organizers say there will be seasonal entertainment, Santa, food, holiday shopping from local small businesses, and amusement rides including a Ferris wheel, carousel, and a giant slide. That Friday and Saturday will also have fireworks at 7:00 p.m.

When visiting Holidazzle, you can park in the Minneapolis College parking lot for $5.