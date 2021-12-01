CentraCare Still Plans to Light Up Hospital Despite No Festival
ST. CLOUD -- The night sky will illuminate over St. Cloud Hospital this holiday season.
CentraCare will be turning on their Christmas light display Thursday night outside of the hospital.
Due to the pandemic, CentraCare will not be holding their traditional Festival of Lights event which has accompanied the lighting ceremony.
This is the second year in a row the festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.