Sartell 4th Grader Named Mayor for a Day

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell-St. Stephen student has been named Mayor for a Day.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council recognized 4th grader Lauren Boom as honorary Mayor.

Mayor Ryan Fitzthum even proclaimed that Boom will be Mayor for the Day on Tuesday.

The city of Sartell is proud to have Lauren Boom as a resident and recognition of her achievement is warranted. February 28th, 2023 is a day we recognize Lauren and her well written and thoughtful plan of adding a pool if she was mayor for a day.

Back in November, students at Riverview Intermediate School had the opportunity to write an essay about what they would do if they were mayor for a day.

Boom chose to write about adding a pool/water park to the community center. Her essay was selected as the winner from 39 entries.

Some of the ideas included:

- Adding an art studio to display community artwork

- Public boat launch with boat parking at a public beach

- Community daycare facility

- Create a local food bank.

