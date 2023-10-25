Cities To Vote On Donating Rocori Trail

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The City of Cold Spring will be voting on whether to donate a trail at Wednesday night's city council meeting. The Rocori Trail Construction Board is asking the cities of Cold Spring, Richmond, and Rockville to donate the Rocori Trail to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The RTCB says it makes sense to donate the trail for continuity reasons since the DNR maintains the Glacial Lakes Trail and the two trails connect to each other. RTCB Chair Kevin Mooney says it was always part of the long-term plan to donate the trail to the DNR:

"It was always in the back of our minds and we always knew it was there, but of course, we spent you know nineteen years constructing a trail, and now the trail is complete so it's kind of actually kind of the next phase is making it part of the state trail system."

Mooney says the cities get the added benefits of not having to carry liability insurance, and not having to take care of long-term maintenance of the trail. All three city councils will need to approve the donation. The RTCB is a joint powers board made up of representatives from Cold Spring, Richmond, and Rockville.

