It’s National Doughnut Day And The Cold Spring Bakery Is Celebrating!

Happy National Doughnut Day! Whether you are a doughnut-a-day eater, or you celebrate just one time a year, it seems most people enjoy a doughnut. The perfect doughnut differs from person to person, but to me, it's a simple glazed doughnut. Cold Spring Bakery must have heard that because they are celebrating National Doughnut Day with deals, just for you!

According to the post from the Cold Spring Bakery, "Tomorrow, Friday, June 2nd is National Donut Day! We will be giving away 1 free Glazed Raised Donut with every purchase and we will have 1 dozen Glazed Raised Donuts for $12 if you want to pick some up to share!"

Sounds pretty good to me!

Other Doughnut Day deals today include:

Dunkin' - Participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide are offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last, on Friday, June 2

Casey's - Casey’s is offering a buy-one-get-one-free donut deal for all Casey's Rewards members

Kwik Trip - Glazers on sale, 6-pack for $2.99 through June 5th.

Kaitlyn on our app says that at "Super one all donuts are .88!"

It looks like you've got some options if you are looking to celebrate National Doughnut Day locally, which is great to see!

Did we miss a deal? Let us know through the app chat feature on our app! No app? No problem, click below to learn more about it and download it.

Get our free mobile app

Don't forget we are also giving away a DREAM GETAWAY next week, and you've got 4 chances each day, Monday through Friday to enter codes to win!

Come Explore Royalton, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit St. Joseph, Minnesota in Pictures