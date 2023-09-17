Two Teens Hurt in Sunday Morning Rollover in Stearns County

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Two teens were hurt in a rollover crash in Stearns County early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Highway 22 near Richmond.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going south of Highway 22 when it lost control and rolled.

Get our free mobile app

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, and her passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Cold Spring, were taken to CentraCare Paynesville. The severity of the driver's injuries has not been released. The passenger's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Authorities say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and neither teen was wearing a seatbelt.

Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures