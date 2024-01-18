Builder Fined Over $10,000 For Violations at Cold Spring Site

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A building company is facing a fine for violating stormwater regulations during the construction of an apartment complex in Cold Spring.

Alliance Building Corporation has been fined more than $10,300 for not stabilizing soil and controlling sediment while building Birch Spring Apartment Homes.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says inspections in April 2023 found missing and not working sediment controls, exposed soil, and missing redundant sediment controls at the construction site.

The agency says redundant controls, such as double silt fencing, are required at sites where the soil is being disturbed within 50 feet of a waterway. The MPCA says the Birch Spring apartment complex is near a wetland and requires those controls.

In addition to the fine, the company has made adjustments to fix the violations and stay compliant moving forward.

