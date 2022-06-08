Check Out Sauk Rapids’ Newest Playground [GALLERY]
A new playground has opened at Sauk Rapids' Lions Park! The playground features fun obstacles and activities for kids of all ages.
One of the first things my kid noticed was the springy, rubbery surface that covers the ground beneath the structures. "It feels like a trampoline dad!" It was also a nice touch to see the surface with green/gold flakes, the same color as Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.
My son has always been a big fan of the big zip lines at Elm Creek Park in Maple Grove and now we finally have a cool one right here in our backyard!
The main slide is pretty quick and is located next to a net-like climbing area, monkey bars and pedestals to hop around on.
A smaller play structure with a smaller slide is located to the side of the main slide for the bigger kids.
This "roller slide" was very popular. My kid went so far as to say it is "his favorite slide ever" before having me record a video to share with mom so she could see how fun it was.
Kids, for some reason, love to spin around really fast until they get dizzy. None for me, thanks.
In addition to the playground there is also an interactive water feature for kids to cool off with.
We also spent a great deal of time finding rocks and chucking them into the river.
As an added bonus, the train tracks are located right across the parking lot from the play area. What kid doesn't love watching the trains roll by?!