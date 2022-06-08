Join a Ride for a Special Cause this Month in Buckman

Every year, there is a motorcycle ride called "Alzheimer's Ride for the Mind" which has normally started in Royalton in years past. This is the 17th year and the ride will originate at the Buckman Bank Tavern in Buckman. Also, they are including not just motorcycles, but also ATV/UTV side by sides.

The motorcycles will have one route that will be paved, and the side by sides will be riding on the SOO Line Trail which is a dirt trail.

The route will begin at the Buckman Bank Tavern, ride to the Ten Spot in Royalton, the Silver Bullet in Genola and return to Buckman. Food will be available along with some entertainment and door prizes! A silent auction will take place in Buckman before and after the ride.

Alzheimer's is a disease that has affected so many people and families. It's called the "Long Goodbye" and it can be heartbreaking. The donation proceeds will go to memory care facilities and their specific needs around central Minnesota. When you make a donation you know that your money will be used right here in this area.

The ride is scheduled for Saturday, June 18th with registration at noon and the ride leaving at 1pm sharp. The requested donation per rider is $10. You can get more information on the ride, silent auction, and entertainment on their Facebook page.

As of right now, the weather looks like it will be perfect for a ride. So, get your tickets and join the fun!

