Becker Plans New Shopping Center

BECKER -- Becker will soon have a new shopping center.

The Becker City Council approved a conditional use permit for JT2 Properties to build a three to five-unit shopping center on Bank Street, next to Country Lumber.

Submitted by City of Becker, MN Submitted by City of Becker, MN loading...

According to the application, the shopping center will feature drive-through locations on both sides if the city approves an easement reduction to gain the space. Otherwise, space will only allow a single drive-through.

Get our free mobile app

A narrative from JT2 Properties says a coffee shop and a boutique have already expressed interest in the new center. A “Dueling Brews” coffee shop/pub is expected to occupy a corner space, with a clothing boutique located next door.

The plan also indicates office space in the back of the building.

The council unanimously approved the permit at Tuesday’s meeting.