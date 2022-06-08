Missing Waite Park Boy Found Safe Miles Away From Home

WAITE PARK -- A missing child from Waite Park was found safe after a lengthy search Tuesday night.

Police were notified at about 10:00 p.m. of a missing 11-year-old boy who is nonverbal autistic. The boy walked away from the 1000 block of Sunwood Park Lane.

When officers arrived, several community and family members were searching for the boy.

As time passed, neighboring law enforcement agencies, including the State Patrol flight team and Life Link Air Ambulance assisted in the search.

After about three-and-a-half hours, St. Cloud Police spotted the boy four-and-a-half miles away from home near the intersection of 33rd Street South and County Road 75 in south St. Cloud. He was unhurt and reunited with his family.

