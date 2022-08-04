Charity Golf Tournament Raises Money for Tanner’s Team Foundation
ST. CLOUD -- A recent charity golf tournament raised a lot of money for a good cause.
The 2nd annual Par 3 for Charitee event was held on Monday, July 25th at Territory Golf Club in St. Cloud.
The golf course organizes and runs the event and then gives 100 percent of the money raised to a different charity each year.
This year's recipient is Tanner's Team Foundation based in Sauk Rapids. The event raised nearly $41,000. Tanner's Team will use the money to help pay expenses for families who have a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.
Last year the charity golf tournament raised money for Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud.
