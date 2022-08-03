Clear Lake Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl
BEMIDJI -- A Clear Lake man has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
A Beltrami County judge has sentenced 42-year-old Jonathon Isaacson to eight years and four months in prison. He gets credit for already having served seven days in the county jail.
The assault happened on an ice fishing trip on Upper Red Lake in January 2021.
Isaacson pleaded guilty in June to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13-15 years old.
The girl said she and a group that included Isaacson were in his ice house drinking when he groped her under her shirt and put his hand down her pants. The girl told a friend about it who then reported it to authorities.
Court records show Isaacson admitted to the crime during an interview with an investigator.