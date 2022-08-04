The Weekender: Kansas, Music in the Gardens, and More!

1

See some of the future starts of tomorrow playing in central Minnesota. The Wirth Center is back for its 17th season of the School of Rock concert! Teens from 6th to 12th grade combine their talents and showcase their accomplishments in an energetic and dynamic concert with professional lighting and sound. Be prepared to be impressed with the talent and drive these young musicians have to offer! Tickets for the show are $15 and the concert begins at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theatre.

- Thursday, August 4th, 7:00 p.m.