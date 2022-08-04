The Weekender: Kansas, Music in the Gardens, and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. See some young talented musicians with the School of Rock, rock out to KANSAS at The Ledge, take the family to a free movie under the stars, enjoy another Music in the Gardens concert and catch Great Northern Theatre Company's final performance of Mary Poppins. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
School of RockSt. Cloud
See some of the future starts of tomorrow playing in central Minnesota. The Wirth Center is back for its 17th season of the School of Rock concert! Teens from 6th to 12th grade combine their talents and showcase their accomplishments in an energetic and dynamic concert with professional lighting and sound. Be prepared to be impressed with the talent and drive these young musicians have to offer! Tickets for the show are $15 and the concert begins at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, August 4th, 7:00 p.m.
- 2
KansasWaite Park
Legendary rock bands KANSAS will be performing in central Minnesota this weekend. The group will be at The Ledge Amphitheater Saturday night. Fans will hear classics such as ‘Carry On Wayward Son,’ ‘Dust in the Wind,’ ‘Point of Know Return,’ and much more. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or at The Ledge Box Office. Show will begin at 7:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, August 6th, 7:00 p.m.
- 3
Movie Under The StarsSt. Cloud
You can catch a free flick under the stars this weekend. St. Cloud Park and Recreation and Capital One is holding a free showing of the hit baseball movie "The Rookie" Saturday night. The night will begin at 7:30 p.m. with yard games and prizes and the movie will start at 8:30 p.m. at Field C3 in Whitney Park.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, August 6th, 7:30 p.m.
- 4
Music in the GardensSt. Cloud
Enjoy an afternoon of scenery and music down at Munsinger Gardens this weekend. All concerts are held down at the Gazebo near the banks of the Mississippi River and are free to attend. The Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society will again sell those fabulous root beer floats for just $1. This weeks musical act is Cimarron. Concert begins at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, August 7th, 3:00 p.m.
- 5
Mary PoppinsCold Spring
Don't miss your chance to see everyone's favorite nanny on stage this week. Great Northern Theatre Company is holding their final week of performances for Mary Poppins. Join Mary Poppins as she takes the Banks children on many magical and memorable adventures. Tickets for the show are $22 for adults and $12 for kids. The show will run Thursday through Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. inside the Rocori High School Auditorium.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, August 4th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, August 5th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, August 6th, 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, August 7th, 2:00 p.m.