At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.

The house is listed with Edina Realty and is located in Victoria, Minnesota. That is just over an hour from St. Cloud. This is the description on the listing:

Your dream lake home has just become available! 148 ft. of sandy, west facing, level shoreline with an impeccably maintained walkout rambler from the new primary bath to the awesome sleeping screen porch. Lake Zumbra is nestled in the middle of Carver Park, which is a quiet 270-acre, clean water jewel. Zumbra Ridge peninsula has its own park, playground, beach, and boat launch.

Sounds like there's something for every member of your family, and any friends you may (or may not) want to have over. It's like having the Northern Cabin/lake house experience without the drive. And you have it available at any time of the year! No having to pack, drive, do maintenance and work on a lake place because you live there all of the time! Perfect and way more convenient.

Check out the pictures.