Chance to Thank and Learn More About First Responders

The 4th annual Central Minnesota First Responder Appreciation event is set to take place Saturday July 16 from noon-6 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. The organizers of the event joined me on WJON today, Stephanie Hurt and Brian Duchene. Hurt says think of this event as a neighborhood party that includes fire, EMS, and law enforcement. She says this will be an opportunity to meet and greet those who put their lives on the line everyday and thank them for what they do. Hurt says those in attendance can also ask questions and offer concerns. People can also inquire about possible employment as a first responder.

Get our free mobile app

Brian Duchene talked about the support this event is receiving and how the community has gotten behind this event. Duchene and Hurt say this is expected to be the largest first responder appreciation event they have done and the first in-person event since 2019.

Hurt says they will have lots of first responder vehicles which includes the SWAT vehicle, a Blackhawk helicopter, Life link 3, and a state patrol helicopter. She says this is a good opportunity for families to learn about what first responders do and to see the many vehicles that are used.

The Central Minnesota First Responder appreciation event is free and open to the public and runs at the Benton County Fairgrounds from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Stephanie and Brian it is available below.