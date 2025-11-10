Meet the Central MN Talent at the State Swim/Dive Meet This Week
Central Minnesota will be well represented at the State Swimming and Diving meet Thursday-Saturday (November 13-15) at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.
Sauk Rapids-Rice
200 Medley Relay: Ally Lucas, Kate Walz, Layla Wolvert, Mya Miller
200 IM: Kate Walz
Diving: Esmé Grabinski
100 Free: Ava Erdmann
200 Free Relay: Ava Erdmann, Madi Miller, Mya Miller, Olivia Schaap
Backstroke: Ally Lucas, Adalyn Godfrey, Ava Erdmann
Breaststroke: Kate Walz
400 Free Relay: Ava Erdmann, Madi Miller, Ally Lucas, Kate Walz
Tech
Diving: Kiera Florek, and Brenna Gruber
200 Medley Relay: Maggie Cole 12, Aliina Gustin 11, Anja Gustin 11, Maren Nelson 11
200 free and 500 Free - Maggie Cole
200IM / 100 Breastroke - Aliina Gustin (earned team record)
100 back - Maren Nelson (earned team record)
200 Free Relay (same as medley Relay)
Tech head coach Jennifer Drakkar - "This is probably one of the toughest sections. With the competition, it pushed 7 schools to qualify in the Medley Relay, and all 8 swimmers in the Championship heat of the 100 back made state cuts. It's pretty unreal!"
Sartell-St. Stephen
Aki Rebeck - 200 Free Relay
Marni Koosman - 200 Medley Relay
Tori Carlson - 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Tess Hovda - 500 Free, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay
Zoe Marushin - 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Kenna Searcy - 200 Medley Relay, 100 Fly (Section Champion), 100 Back, 400 Free Relay
Addison St. Sauver - 200 Medley Relay
Paige Francois - Alternate (manager)
Kiera Meemken - Alternate
Mara Segura - Alternate
Leah Morris - Alternate
Cathedral-St. John's Prep-Apollo
Izzy Westling of St. John's Prep, qualified for state in the 200 IM and 100 Free. She broke the section record in the 200 IM, and the Sartell pool record in the 100 Free. She broke both Apollo school records in each as well. She is the #2 seed in the IM, and #1 seed in the 100 Free. Also qualifying is the 200 Medley Relay of Lilah Mohs, Izzy Westling, Madelyn Weekley, and Lucy Heringlake. They broke the school record and are seeded 14th going into state.
Andi Diercks, Jayda Larson, Ariana Outhwaite and Chelsea Willenbring (200 Medley Relay & 400 Freestyle Relay - 3rd place in both)