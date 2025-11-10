Central Minnesota will be well represented at the State Swimming and Diving meet Thursday-Saturday (November 13-15) at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Girls Swimming/Diving (photo courtesy of Julia Wallace) Sauk Rapids-Rice Girls Swimming/Diving (photo courtesy of Julia Wallace) loading...

Sauk Rapids-Rice

200 Medley Relay: Ally Lucas, Kate Walz, Layla Wolvert, Mya Miller

200 IM: Kate Walz

Diving: Esmé Grabinski

100 Free: Ava Erdmann

200 Free Relay: Ava Erdmann, Madi Miller, Mya Miller, Olivia Schaap

Backstroke: Ally Lucas, Adalyn Godfrey, Ava Erdmann

Breaststroke: Kate Walz

400 Free Relay: Ava Erdmann, Madi Miller, Ally Lucas, Kate Walz

Tech Girls Swimming/Diving 2025 (photo courtesy of Jennifer Drakkar) Tech Girls Swimming/Diving 2025 (photo courtesy of Jennifer Drakkar) loading...

Tech

Diving: Kiera Florek, and Brenna Gruber

200 Medley Relay: Maggie Cole 12, Aliina Gustin 11, Anja Gustin 11, Maren Nelson 11

200 free and 500 Free - Maggie Cole

200IM / 100 Breastroke - Aliina Gustin (earned team record)

100 back - Maren Nelson (earned team record)

200 Free Relay (same as medley Relay)

Tech head coach Jennifer Drakkar - "This is probably one of the toughest sections. With the competition, it pushed 7 schools to qualify in the Medley Relay, and all 8 swimmers in the Championship heat of the 100 back made state cuts. It's pretty unreal!"

Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Swimming/Diving (photo - Bruce Thompson) Sartell-St. Stephen Girls Swimming/Diving (photo - Bruce Thompson) loading...

Sartell-St. Stephen

Kaylee Meester - 200 Medley Relay & 200 Free Relay

Aki Rebeck - 200 Free Relay

Marni Koosman - 200 Medley Relay

Tori Carlson - 200 Free, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Tess Hovda - 500 Free, 100 Back, 400 Free Relay

Zoe Marushin - 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay

Kenna Searcy - 200 Medley Relay, 100 Fly (Section Champion), 100 Back, 400 Free Relay

Addison St. Sauver - 200 Medley Relay

Paige Francois - Alternate (manager)

Kiera Meemken - Alternate

Mara Segura - Alternate

Leah Morris - Alternate

Cathedral-St. John's Prep-Apollo

Izzy Westling of St. John's Prep, qualified for state in the 200 IM and 100 Free. She broke the section record in the 200 IM, and the Sartell pool record in the 100 Free. She broke both Apollo school records in each as well. She is the #2 seed in the IM, and #1 seed in the 100 Free. Also qualifying is the 200 Medley Relay of Lilah Mohs, Izzy Westling, Madelyn Weekley, and Lucy Heringlake. They broke the school record and are seeded 14th going into state.

ROCORI

Ariana Outhwaite (3rd in 100 Breast stroke)

Chelsea Willenbring (1st in 100 Backstroke / 1st in 50 Freestyle)

Andi Diercks, Jayda Larson, Ariana Outhwaite and Chelsea Willenbring (200 Medley Relay & 400 Freestyle Relay - 3rd place in both)

Malea Beler, Sage O'Neal and Allie Reitmeier (alternates)